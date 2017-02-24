Germany: Merkel's party slips behind ...

Germany: Merkel's party slips behind center-left SPD in poll

Germany's Social Democrats nudged past Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc for the first time in more than a decade according to a poll released Friday, as the center-left party rides a wave of enthusiasm from their surprise nomination of a new leader.

