Germany Forging Post-Brexit Defense 'Road Map' With the U.K.
Germany's defense chief said she's forging a security "road map" with the U.K. to ensure that tight cooperation on military matters survives Britain's exit from the European Union. Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said she's working with U.K. Defense Secretary Michael Fallon on a bilateral project for the two North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies.
