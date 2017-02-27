Germany declines to comment on scuppe...

Germany declines to comment on scuppered LSE/Deutsche Boerse deal

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 27 The German government declined to comment on Monday on the London Stock Exchange all but ending a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's biggest stock exchange by ruling out a European antitrust demand. A spokeswoman for the Finance Ministry said at a government news conference it was a corporate issue that she would not comment on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) 3 hr Rice 1,518
News Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai... Feb 22 SHAKEUP 9
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12) Feb 20 Bert 1,017
News Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea Feb 18 c oak 1
Poll Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10) Feb 16 Greeks 100
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,559 • Total comments across all topics: 279,194,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC