Germany cancels summit meeting with PM Netanyahu

Germany said Monday that a summit with Israel planned for later this year had been delayed, with Israeli media reporting it was due to the controversial new regulation law. Israel passed a new law last week that legalises dozens of Jewish outposts and thousands of homes which were purportedly built on land belonging to Palestinian Arabs.

