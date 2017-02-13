Germany cancels summit meeting with PM Netanyahu
Germany said Monday that a summit with Israel planned for later this year had been delayed, with Israeli media reporting it was due to the controversial new regulation law. Israel passed a new law last week that legalises dozens of Jewish outposts and thousands of homes which were purportedly built on land belonging to Palestinian Arabs.
