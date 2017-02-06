Germany: Artist installs bus barricade in tribute to Aleppo
A Syrian artist is placing the three bu... . A worker stands in front of the first two of total three buses close to the 'Frauenkirche' church , left, in the center of the east German city of Dresden, Germany, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|German residents build fence around flatsto kee...
|1 hr
|pjmelian
|1
|Mobileiron Android For Work apps getting disapp...
|12 hr
|Deepak CB
|1
|EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trum...
|Sat
|Faith Michigan
|11
|Indians are not Aryan. They are Dravidians (Dec '13)
|Feb 3
|Lmfaoooooo
|41
|Curtain, flag drop on Giessen (Nov '07)
|Feb 3
|bill arigo
|86
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Feb 2
|Bill08701
|1,515
|Woman's severed ear lobe sewed onto her butt (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|henry
|37
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC