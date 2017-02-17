Germany: 5 South Koreans convicted in fatal exorcism case
He is the main suspect accused of murder following the death a 41-year-old woman in an apparent exorcism ... . A 16-year-old South Korean covers his face as he is led into a court room by a lawyer in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|9 hr
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|16 hr
|Bert
|1,017
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Feb 18
|c oak
|1
|Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10)
|Feb 16
|Greeks
|100
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo...
|Feb 16
|ring
|6
|Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC