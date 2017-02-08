German, Uruguayan leaders hope to advance EU-Mercosur talks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and the President of Uruguay, Tabare Vazquez Rosas, left, shake hands during a joint press conference as part of a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a joint press conference with the President of Uruguay, Tabare Vazquez Rosas, as part of a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.