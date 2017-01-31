German police raid homes and mosques,...

German police raid homes and mosques, arrest Tunisian suspected of planning attack

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A German police car stands in front of Frankfurt's Bilal mosque during early morning raids in the federal state of Hesse and its capital Frankfurt, Germany, February 1, 2017. German police officers arrive at Frankfurt's Bilal mosque to secure evidence during early morning raids in the federal state of Hesse and its capital Frankfurt, Germany, February 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman's severed ear lobe sewed onto her butt (Jul '09) 11 min henry 37
The United States 11 hr Mark Rosenkranz 1
News About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum... Tue Mkz6 1
News EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trum... Tue Trumo supporter 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Mon truth 2
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Mon Butch Trimble 1,513
Do German men date and marry mixed race South A... (Jun '14) Mon Nana 22
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,234 • Total comments across all topics: 278,461,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC