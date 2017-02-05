German magazine defends cover showing Trump beheading Statue of Liberty

The editor-in-chief of Der Spiegel on Sunday said a front cover illustration of President Donald Trump beheading the Statue of Liberty, which split opinion at home and abroad, was a response by the German magazine to threats against democracy. Published on Saturday, the cover depicts a cartoon figure of Trump with a bloodied knife in one hand and the statue's head, dripping with blood, in the other.

