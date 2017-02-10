German economy minister: Trump signals on trade "alarming"
New German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries, left, takes her seat on the cabinet table prior to the weekly cabinet meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. New German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries, left, takes her seat on the cabinet table prior to the weekly cabinet meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|5 hr
|Bill08701
|1,515
|EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trum...
|17 hr
|Old Pom
|3
|Woman's severed ear lobe sewed onto her butt (Jul '09)
|Wed
|henry
|37
|The United States
|Wed
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum...
|Tue
|Mkz6
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Mon
|truth
|2
|Do German men date and marry mixed race South A... (Jun '14)
|Jan 30
|Nana
|22
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC