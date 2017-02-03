German customs seize 1,580 pounds of cocaine from Caribbean
Packages of cocaine are on display at the customs office in Hamburg,, Germany, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. A container carrying 717 kilograms of cocaine which they estimate would have produced drugs with a street value of 145 million euros , was seized in the Port of Hamburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trum...
|5 hr
|WholyOrange
|6
|Indians are not Aryan. They are Dravidians (Dec '13)
|11 hr
|Lmfaoooooo
|41
|Curtain, flag drop on Giessen (Nov '07)
|18 hr
|bill arigo
|86
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Thu
|Bill08701
|1,515
|Woman's severed ear lobe sewed onto her butt (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|henry
|37
|The United States
|Feb 1
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum...
|Jan 31
|Mkz6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC