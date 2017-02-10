German court upholds partial ban of E...

German court upholds partial ban of Erdogan poem

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Nov. 7, 2016 file photo German TV host and satirist Jan Boehmermann is participating in the podium discussion 'More - Content 2020' of the Grimme research seminar in Cologne, Germany. less FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2016 file photo German TV host and satirist Jan Boehmermann is participating in the podium discussion 'More - Content 2020' of the Grimme research seminar in Cologne, Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Germany stands alone: domestic and foreign poli... 16 hr ZetterbergJohan 1
News 'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t... Thu norn dunont 1
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Thu Bruce Stevens 1,516
News German residents build fence around flatsto kee... Feb 6 pjmelian 1
Mobileiron Android For Work apps getting disapp... Feb 6 Deepak CB 1
News EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trum... Feb 4 Faith Michigan 11
Poll Indians are not Aryan. They are Dravidians (Dec '13) Feb 3 Lmfaoooooo 41
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,462 • Total comments across all topics: 278,745,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC