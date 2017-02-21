German city bans older diesel cars to combat air pollution
" Authorities in southwest Germany are banning older diesel cars from driving in the city of Stuttgart starting next year. The measure is intended to reduce levels of fine particulate matter found in diesel emissions that are harmful to human health.
