German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits for the arrival of the...
German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits for the arrival of the President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani for talks at the chancellery in Berlin, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits for the arrival of the President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani for talks at the chancellery in Berlin, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Thu
|Brad
|1,517
|Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai...
|Feb 22
|SHAKEUP
|9
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb 20
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Feb 20
|Bert
|1,017
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Feb 18
|c oak
|1
|Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10)
|Feb 16
|Greeks
|100
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC