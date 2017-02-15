German authorities investigate possib...

German authorities investigate possible Turkish spies

German authorities on Wednesday raided the apartments of four Islamic clerics suspected of spying on opponents of the Turkish government, accusing them of hiding behind religion to conduct espionage on behalf of Ankara. The federal prosecutors' office said the morning raids in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rheinland-Palatinate were carried out to collect evidence, and no arrests were made.

