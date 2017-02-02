Geert Wilders, left, stands next to Germany's Marcus
Amid hacking fears, Dutch to use pen, paper for vote The Dutch government will manually count all votes in its March 15 election. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://usat.ly/2k2xXBn Geert Wilders, left, stands next to Germany's Marcus Pretzell and France's Marine Le Pen during a meeting of European far-right politicians in in Koblenz, Germany, on Jan. 21. Alarmed that hackers, false news and state-backed propaganda could try to influence or tamper with the results of next month's national election, the Dutch government has decided to count all ballots the old-fashioned way: with pen and paper.
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|12 hr
|Bill08701
|1,515
|EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trum...
|23 hr
|Old Pom
|3
|Woman's severed ear lobe sewed onto her butt (Jul '09)
|Wed
|henry
|37
|The United States
|Wed
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum...
|Jan 31
|Mkz6
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Jan 30
|truth
|2
|Do German men date and marry mixed race South A... (Jun '14)
|Jan 30
|Nana
|22
