The Dutch government will manually count all votes in its March 15 election. Geert Wilders, left, stands next to Germany's Marcus Pretzell and France's Marine Le Pen during a meeting of European far-right politicians in in Koblenz, Germany, on Jan. 21. Alarmed that hackers, false news and state-backed propaganda could try to influence or tamper with the results of next month's national election, the Dutch government has decided to count all ballots the old-fashioned way: with pen and paper.

