France, Germany welcome 'useful' meet...

France, Germany welcome 'useful' meeting with US on Syria

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

The foreign ministers of France and Germany voiced cautious optimism Friday about the willingness of the Trump administration to engage on Syria, after new U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson took part in a discussion about the issue on the sidelines of a diplomatic summit in Bonn, Germany. France's foreign minister, Jean-Marc Ayrault, said the meeting Friday was "particularly useful," noting that the meeting came a week before the U.N.-backed peace talks in Geneva are due to resume.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10) 19 hr Greeks 100
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Thu Romi 4
News Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo... Thu ring 6
News Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa... Feb 15 Romi 1
j.c.juncker : eu could fall apart Feb 13 James 1
News Germany said to scrap summit with Israel over o... Feb 13 Jeff Brightone 1
Germany stands alone: domestic and foreign poli... Feb 10 ZetterbergJohan 1
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,910 • Total comments across all topics: 278,951,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC