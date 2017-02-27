Former Uk PM Major slams 'unrealistic...

Former Uk PM Major slams 'unrealistic' Brexit expectations

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Thursday, Nov. 13, 2014 file photo, Britain's former Prime Minister Sir John Major speaks during a Europe Forum of the Konrad-Adenauer-Foundation in Berlin, Germany. Major lambasted Britain's preparations for leaving the European Union on Monday, February 27, 2017 saying the government must offer more charm and less "cheap rhetoric" if it wants to get a good deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) 18 hr Rice 1,518
News Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai... Feb 22 SHAKEUP 9
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12) Feb 20 Bert 1,017
News Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea Feb 18 c oak 1
Poll Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10) Feb 16 Greeks 100
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,998 • Total comments across all topics: 279,209,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC