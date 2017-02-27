Former Uk PM Major slams 'unrealistic' Brexit expectations

In this Thursday, Nov. 13, 2014 file photo, Britain's former Prime Minister Sir John Major speaks during a Europe Forum of the Konrad-Adenauer-Foundation in Berlin, Germany. Major lambasted Britain's preparations for leaving the European Union on Monday, February 27, 2017 saying the government must offer more charm and less "cheap rhetoric" if it wants to get a good deal.

