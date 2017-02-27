Floral Diplomacy: life as a White Hou...

Floral Diplomacy: life as a White House floral designer

14 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Laura Dowling's new photo book, "Floral Diplomacy at the White House" , gives a behind-the-scenes look at White House flower decorations, including the traditions, design concepts and logistics that go into them. "Flowers are so universal ... that the messages they communicate track back to all kinds of cultures," says Dowling, who was chief floral designer at the White House from 2009 to 2015.

