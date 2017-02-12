Filipino lensman's book wins prestigious award in Germany
A Filipino photographer's book was recently recognized as one of the recipients of the prestigious "Steidl Book Award Asia" by renowned German designer, curator, and publisher Gerhard Steidl alongside other books by photographers from India, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, and China, the Department of Foreign Affairs said over the weekend. Pinoy lensman Jake Verzosa presented the Philippine Embassy in Berlin with a copy of his award-winning book "The Last Tattooed Women of Kalinga" during a courtesy call with Ambassador Melita Sta.
