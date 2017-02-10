Dutch populist Wilders warns of backlash if he is frozen out

In this Jan. 21, 2017 file photo, Dutch populist Geert Wilders delivers a speech at a meeting of European Nationalists in Koblenz, Germany. Wilders says mainstream politicians in the Netherlands will have to work with his Party for Freedom if voters strongly back his anti-immigration, anti-European Union platform in the country's upcoming election, or face a peaceful backlash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.