Directorate of Religious Affairs recalls 'spy' imams in Germany
Turkey's Directorate of Religious Affairs announced on Feb. 10 the recall and discharge of Turkish imams who were accusing of spying by Germany. The Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs made the statement about the incident following a visit to Turkey by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Feb. 2, saying they did not accept the accusations of spying but that they decided to take some measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
