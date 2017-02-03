Deutsche Bank says 'sorry' in full-page German newspaper ads

An apology for the bank's misbehaviours signed by the CEO of Deutsche Bank John Cryan is published as a newspaper ad in a big German paper in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. An apology for the bank's misbehaviours signed by the CEO of Deutsche Bank John Cryan is published as a newspaper ad in a big German paper in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.