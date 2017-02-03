Deutsche Bank says 'sorry' in full-page German newspaper ads
An apology for the bank's misbehaviours signed by the CEO of Deutsche Bank John Cryan is published as a newspaper ad in a big German paper in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. An apology for the bank's misbehaviours signed by the CEO of Deutsche Bank John Cryan is published as a newspaper ad in a big German paper in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trum...
|31 min
|Faith Michigan
|11
|Indians are not Aryan. They are Dravidians (Dec '13)
|Fri
|Lmfaoooooo
|41
|Curtain, flag drop on Giessen (Nov '07)
|Fri
|bill arigo
|86
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Feb 2
|Bill08701
|1,515
|Woman's severed ear lobe sewed onto her butt (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|henry
|37
|The United States
|Feb 1
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum...
|Jan 31
|Mkz6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC