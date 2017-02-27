Cuteness alert: Baby polar bear takes first steps outside at German...

Cuteness alert: Baby polar bear takes...

A baby polar bear, like the one pictured, at the Hellabrunn Zoo in Munich, Germany takes its first steps outside its den on Feb. 24. The zoo is asking for the public's help in naming the baby bear, but the moniker has to start with the letter "Q." MUNICH, Germany - A fluffy, white baby polar bear took its first steps outside its den at the Hellabrunn Zoo in Munich, Germany, on Friday.

