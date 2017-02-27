Cuteness alert: Baby polar bear takes first steps outside at German...
A baby polar bear, like the one pictured, at the Hellabrunn Zoo in Munich, Germany takes its first steps outside its den on Feb. 24. The zoo is asking for the public's help in naming the baby bear, but the moniker has to start with the letter "Q." MUNICH, Germany - A fluffy, white baby polar bear took its first steps outside its den at the Hellabrunn Zoo in Munich, Germany, on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Mon
|Rice
|1,518
|Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai...
|Feb 22
|SHAKEUP
|9
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb 20
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Feb 20
|Bert
|1,017
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Feb 18
|c oak
|1
|Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10)
|Feb 16
|Greeks
|100
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC