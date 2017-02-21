Cutbacks in military child care at 2 bases due to federal hiring freeze, officials say
President Donald Trump's decision to impose a hiring freeze of civilian employees in the federal government is being blamed by some military officials for a reduction in child care services at Army installations in Wiesbaden, Germany and Fort Knox, KY. A notice sent Tuesday from the Army to staff at US Army Garrison Wiesbaden, in Germany informed parents that several child care programs offered by Child & Youth Services will end March 1. The notice states that staff shortage due to the Federal Hiring Freeze, which prevents CYS from replacing staff who depart for any reason, including normal rotation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|17 hr
|Brad
|1,517
|Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai...
|Wed
|SHAKEUP
|9
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb 20
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Feb 20
|Bert
|1,017
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Feb 18
|c oak
|1
|Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10)
|Feb 16
|Greeks
|100
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC