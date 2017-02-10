.com | Merkel, Erdogan hold tense meeting

In a terse exchange of words, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday urged Turkey to uphold democracy as the country heads toward a critical referendum on boosting the powers of the presidency, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took offence at her reference to "Islamist terror," saying the words cannot be placed together. Merkel was in Ankara for talks with Erdogan and other Turkish officials aimed at soothing relations that have been strained, among other things, by Turkish accusations that Germany does not support Turkey in its fight against terror groups.

