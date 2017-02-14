Collected Department Releases: Secretary Tillerson to Travel to Bonn, Germany
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will travel to Bonn, Germany, February 15-17 to participate in the G-20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. This will be his first official trip as Secretary of State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State Department.
Comments
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|j.c.juncker : eu could fall apart
|22 hr
|James
|1
|Germany said to scrap summit with Israel over o...
|Mon
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo...
|Mon
|aWalAHoo aWckbUAR...
|4
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 12
|truth
|3
|Germany stands alone: domestic and foreign poli...
|Feb 10
|ZetterbergJohan
|1
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Feb 9
|norn dunont
|1
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Feb 9
|Bruce Stevens
|1,516
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC