Collected Department Releases: Secret...

Collected Department Releases: Secretary Tillerson to Travel to Bonn, Germany

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will travel to Bonn, Germany, February 15-17 to participate in the G-20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. This will be his first official trip as Secretary of State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State Department.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
j.c.juncker : eu could fall apart 22 hr James 1
News Germany said to scrap summit with Israel over o... Mon Jeff Brightone 1
News Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo... Mon aWalAHoo aWckbUAR... 4
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 12 truth 3
Germany stands alone: domestic and foreign poli... Feb 10 ZetterbergJohan 1
News 'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t... Feb 9 norn dunont 1
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Feb 9 Bruce Stevens 1,516
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,006 • Total comments across all topics: 278,869,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC