Citi Emea Chief: Germany is a 'favourite' for a post-Brexit HQ and 200 jobs could move

US investment bank Citigroup is considering Frankfurt as a new European base for its markets and trading arm as part of its Brexit plan Jim Cowles, Citigroup's European chief, said "Germany is one of our favourites" as a location for the bank's European base in an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung published on Wednesday. Citigroup has 370 people in Frankfurt and could shift 200 more to Germany's financial centre from London to maintain access to the European single market after the UK leaves the European Union.

Chicago, IL

