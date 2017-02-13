Christine Lagarde said she's 'worried' about European elections

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Sunday that she was worried about the result of looming elections in Europe, though she insisted the euro zone was making progress in resolving its economic problems. "I am worried, as we all are, about some of these elections," Lagarde told an international conference of economic policy makers and academics in Dubai, when asked about this year's votes in France, the Netherlands and Germany.

