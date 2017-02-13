Christine Lagarde said she's 'worried' about European elections
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Sunday that she was worried about the result of looming elections in Europe, though she insisted the euro zone was making progress in resolving its economic problems. "I am worried, as we all are, about some of these elections," Lagarde told an international conference of economic policy makers and academics in Dubai, when asked about this year's votes in France, the Netherlands and Germany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Germany said to scrap summit with Israel over o...
|5 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo...
|9 hr
|aWalAHoo aWckbUAR...
|4
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Sun
|truth
|3
|Germany stands alone: domestic and foreign poli...
|Feb 10
|ZetterbergJohan
|1
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Feb 9
|norn dunont
|1
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Feb 9
|Bruce Stevens
|1,516
|German residents build fence around flatsto kee...
|Feb 6
|pjmelian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC