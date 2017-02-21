Carnival kicks off in Germany; Trump costumes popular

Male dancers perform in front of the world famous Cologne cathedral when tens of thousands revelers dressed in carnival costumes celebrate the start of the street-carnival in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. less Male dancers perform in front of the world famous Cologne cathedral when tens of thousands revelers dressed in carnival costumes celebrate the start of the street-carnival in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. ... more A man with a Donald Trump mask holds a paper reading ' Cuba first, Germany second, Sweden third, USA 69.' when tens of thousands revelers dressed in carnival costumes celebrate the start of the street-carnival in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.