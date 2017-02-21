Carnival kicks off in Germany; Trump costumes popular
Male dancers perform in front of the world famous Cologne cathedral when tens of thousands revelers dressed in carnival costumes celebrate the start of the street-carnival in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. less Male dancers perform in front of the world famous Cologne cathedral when tens of thousands revelers dressed in carnival costumes celebrate the start of the street-carnival in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. ... more A man with a Donald Trump mask holds a paper reading ' Cuba first, Germany second, Sweden third, USA 69.' when tens of thousands revelers dressed in carnival costumes celebrate the start of the street-carnival in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Thu
|Brad
|1,517
|Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai...
|Wed
|SHAKEUP
|9
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb 20
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Feb 20
|Bert
|1,017
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Feb 18
|c oak
|1
|Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10)
|Feb 16
|Greeks
|100
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC