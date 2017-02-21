Can Europe really take the moral high ground on refugees?
US President Donald Trump is expected to sign a new executive order this week that would temporarily halt travel from citizens of seven nations he says pose a high risk of terrorism. Before it was halted in the courts, his initial order caused chaos at airports and prompted outrage around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai...
|47 min
|SHAKEUP
|9
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Mon
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Feb 20
|Bert
|1,017
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Feb 18
|c oak
|1
|Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10)
|Feb 16
|Greeks
|100
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo...
|Feb 16
|ring
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC