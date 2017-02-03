British terror attack risk reaches 'new-high' says London...
Mr Khan revealed budget cuts to policing had seen a rise in the risk of terror atrocities happening in the capital. He added Donald Trump's stance on Muslims would only increase the chance of young Brits being radicalised through ISIS propaganda.
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trum...
|12 hr
|Faith Michigan
|11
|Indians are not Aryan. They are Dravidians (Dec '13)
|Fri
|Lmfaoooooo
|41
|Curtain, flag drop on Giessen (Nov '07)
|Fri
|bill arigo
|86
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Feb 2
|Bill08701
|1,515
|Woman's severed ear lobe sewed onto her butt (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|henry
|37
|The United States
|Feb 1
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum...
|Jan 31
|Mkz6
|1
