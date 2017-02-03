Beware of Anti-Semitism in Germany
Paris did not burn during World War II. Whether it is fact or myth, General Dietrich von Cholitz, German military governor of Paris, is said to have disobeyed Adolf Hitler's orders in August 1944 to destroy the French capital and instead surrendered to Free French forces on August 25, 1944.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.
Comments
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trum...
|9 hr
|Faith Michigan
|11
|Indians are not Aryan. They are Dravidians (Dec '13)
|Fri
|Lmfaoooooo
|41
|Curtain, flag drop on Giessen (Nov '07)
|Fri
|bill arigo
|86
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Feb 2
|Bill08701
|1,515
|Woman's severed ear lobe sewed onto her butt (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|henry
|37
|The United States
|Feb 1
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum...
|Jan 31
|Mkz6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC