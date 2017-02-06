BERLIN (AP) - Four rare white lion cubs are intriguing visitors at Magdeburg Zoo in eastern Germany.
Two of four white lion babies play in front of their mother "Kiara" at the zoo in Magdeburg, Germany, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. The five-week-old lions weigh 6 kilograms each and have developed splendidly.
