Asked about Putin, Trump says US isn't 'so innocent'
President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, Jan. 28, 2017. President Trump spoke on the phone with several world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trum...
|19 hr
|Faith Michigan
|11
|Indians are not Aryan. They are Dravidians (Dec '13)
|Fri
|Lmfaoooooo
|41
|Curtain, flag drop on Giessen (Nov '07)
|Feb 3
|bill arigo
|86
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Feb 2
|Bill08701
|1,515
|Woman's severed ear lobe sewed onto her butt (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|henry
|37
|The United States
|Feb 1
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum...
|Jan 31
|Mkz6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC