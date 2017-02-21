'Arbeit macht frei': Stolen Nazi gate is returned to Dachau
The gate was stole... . A copy of the historic gate of the memorial site of the former concentration camp Dachauis photographed in Dachau, Germany, Wednesday Feb. 22, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai...
|5 hr
|SHAKEUP
|9
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Mon
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Feb 20
|Bert
|1,017
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Feb 18
|c oak
|1
|Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10)
|Feb 16
|Greeks
|100
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo...
|Feb 16
|ring
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC