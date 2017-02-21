Anti-migrant attacks on the rise in G...

Anti-migrant attacks on the rise in Germany

Germany saw more than 3,500 attacks against refugees and asylum shelters last year, interior ministry data showed, amounting to nearly 10 acts of anti-migrant violence a day as the country grapples with a record influx of newcomers. The assaults left 560 people injured, including 43 children, the ministry said in a written response to a parliamentary question.

