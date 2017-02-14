After Trump, Trudeau to push free tra...

After Trump, Trudeau to push free trade in Europe with Germany's Merkel

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Justin Trudeau arrives in Europe on Thursday and plans to talk more openly about one of the things he didn't discuss with Donald Trump - the merits of free trade in the face of increasingly hostile, populist opposition. The prime minister is to deliver his pro-trade message in an address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France on Thursday - a first for a Canadian leader - and to top business leaders a day later in Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
j.c.juncker : eu could fall apart Mon James 1
News Germany said to scrap summit with Israel over o... Mon Jeff Brightone 1
News Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo... Mon aWalAHoo aWckbUAR... 4
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 12 truth 3
Germany stands alone: domestic and foreign poli... Feb 10 ZetterbergJohan 1
News 'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t... Feb 9 norn dunont 1
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Feb 9 Bruce Stevens 1,516
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,763 • Total comments across all topics: 278,872,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC