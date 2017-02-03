3-D Virtual Model Reconstructs German...

3-D Virtual Model Reconstructs Germany's Heidelberg Castle

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Archaeology

The International Business Times reports that architectural historian Julian Hanschke of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology has digitally reconstructed Heidelberg Castle using photographs, drawings, and surveys of the ruins made by researchers some 100 years ago. The result is a highly detailed, 3-D model of what the Renaissance-era castle would have looked like inside and out in 1683.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Archaeology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trum... 6 min John 7
Poll Indians are not Aryan. They are Dravidians (Dec '13) 14 hr Lmfaoooooo 41
News Curtain, flag drop on Giessen (Nov '07) 22 hr bill arigo 86
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Thu Bill08701 1,515
News Woman's severed ear lobe sewed onto her butt (Jul '09) Feb 1 henry 37
The United States Feb 1 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum... Jan 31 Mkz6 1
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,979 • Total comments across all topics: 278,548,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC