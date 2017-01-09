Wildly exaggerated Breitbart story ab...

Wildly exaggerated Breitbart story about church fire stirs outrage in Germany

If you're an avid reader of Breitbart's European coverage, you could be forgiven for having thought a huge mob of extremist-sympathizers had burned down a German church to ring in the new year. "At New Year's Eve celebrations in Dortmund a mob of more than 1,000 men chanted 'Allahu Akhbar,' launched fireworks at police, and set fire to a historic church," read the opening sentence of a Breitbart story published on Jan. 3. Technically speaking, they get a few things right.

Germany

