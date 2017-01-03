What scandal? VW closing in on title as world's top carmaker
And now stands a decent chance to pass Toyota for the title of world's biggest carmaker for the year. Booming business in China helped Volkswagen increase its sales to 10.31 million vehicles last year across all its brands, which include Audi, Porsche and Skoda, the company said Tuesday.
