'We can whimper, whine, or we can fight back' - Hundreds of thousands march worldwide to protest Donald Trump's presidency 'We can whimper, whine, or we can fight back' - Hundreds of thousands march worldwide to protest Donald Trump's presidency http://www.independent.ie/world-news/north-america/us-election-2016/we-can-whimper-whine-or-we-can-fight-back-hundreds-of-thousands-march-worldwide-to-protest-donald-trumps-presidency-35386464.html Protesters carry placards in Bristol in a march to promote women's rights in the wake of the US election result. Ben Birchall/PA Wire Protesters carry placards in Bristol in a march to promote women's rights in the wake of the US election result.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.