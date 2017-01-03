VW Managers Warned to Stay in Germany...

VW Managers Warned to Stay in Germany as U.S. Charges Near

10 min ago Read more: The Washington Post

Some of Volkswagen AG's top executives may find it risky to leave Germany as U.S. prosecutors prepare to charge more company officials. Oliver Schmidt, a VW executive, was arrested in Miami as he was returning to Germany from vacation and faces charges of misleading regulators about the automaker's diesel-emissions cheating devices.

Germany

