VW Managers Warned to Stay in Germany as U.S. Charges Near
Some of Volkswagen AG's top executives may find it risky to leave Germany as U.S. prosecutors prepare to charge more company officials. Oliver Schmidt, a VW executive, was arrested in Miami as he was returning to Germany from vacation and faces charges of misleading regulators about the automaker's diesel-emissions cheating devices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Easter comes early for Germany after Storm Axel...
|Sun
|Beverley Hanes
|1
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Jan 7
|PAYBACK
|8
|Merkel urges Germans not to marginalize Muslims (Jan '15)
|Jan 7
|Singaporean n pro...
|6
|do you need urgent loan? (Aug '13)
|Jan 4
|RONNIE
|40
|White people are albino gypsies
|Jan 4
|Abdullah
|2
|Germany's Merkel to skip Davos on eve of Trump ...
|Jan 4
|Herr walkin Boss
|1
|Indians are the real Aryan Caucasian race while...
|Jan 4
|Abdullah
|2
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC