VW diesel probe finally reaches to top; former CEO Winterkorn investigated by German prosecutors

German prosecutors have extended a probe into Volkswagen's use of "defeat device" software in diesel cars to former CEO Martin Winterkorn. Winterkorn, who resigned shortly after the existence of VW "defeat device" software was revealed by the EPA last September, has said he had no knowledge of the emissions-manipulating software until shortly before the scandal broke.

Germany

