US tanks roll into Germany to bolster NATO deterrent

7 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

U.S. Tanks were unloaded in Bremerhaven, northern Germany, Friday Jan. 6, 2017. Ships loaded with U.S. tanks, self-propelled howitzers and hundreds of other fighting vehicles have arrived in the northern German port en route to Eastern Europe to bolster NATO's deterrence to possible Russian aggression.

Germany

Comments made yesterday: 33,965 • Total comments across all topics: 277,665,027

