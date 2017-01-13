US tanks roll into Germany to bolster NATO deterrent
Ships began unloading U.S. tanks, self-propelled howitzers and hundreds of other fighting vehicles Friday in the northern German port of Bremerhaven, to be moved into Eastern Europe to bolster NATO's deterrence against possible Russian aggression. Some 3,500 troops from the 4th Infantry Division in Fort Carson, Colo., will join up with the equipment, which includes 87 tanks and 144 Bradley fighting vehicles, over the next two weeks.
