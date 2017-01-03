US tanks roll into Germany to bolster NATO deterrent
Ships loaded with U.S. tanks, self-propelled howitzers and hundreds of other fighting vehicles have arrived in the northern German port en rout... . U.S. Tanks were unloaded in Bremerhaven, northern Germany, Friday Jan. 6, 2017.
