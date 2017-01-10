US now a wildcard in global affairs
Crucial elections loom this year in France and Germany, where the same anti-establishment backlash that produced Donald Trump and Brexit could offer an opening to nationalist leaders who oppose Muslim immigration and further erode the European unity that has been a signature of the post-World War II era. The Middle East is spiraling deeper into the mire of fraying borders and sectarian disorder while violence in places such Syria is unleashing a tide of desperate refugees that is destabilizing Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why German women love Italian and American men ... (Jan '10)
|2 hr
|American stallion
|89
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|Sun
|George
|41
|Are Germans bad people? (Dec '14)
|Dec 31
|michael
|30
|Poland should return Prussia and Silesia to Ger... (Feb '12)
|Dec 30
|John
|4
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Dec 30
|mark sanders
|1,506
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Berliners Challenge Dismissal of Polish Cultura...
|Dec 13
|PolakPotrafi
|5
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC