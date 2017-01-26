Turkish defense minister urges Germany to return suspected GA1 4lenist soldiers

Turkish defense minister urges German...

Turkish defense minister urges Germany to return suspected Gülenist soldiers

Read more: Turkish Daily News

Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Is k urged German authorities on Jan. 29 not to cooperate with "terror" and drop the asylum applications of 40 Turkish NATO soldiers that were on duty in the country. German media outlets reported that 40 Turkish NATO soldiers, most of whom are high-ranking officers, applied to German authorities to acquire asylum in the country and that German immigration officials and the German Interior Ministry were conducting standard procedures on the individuals.

Germany

