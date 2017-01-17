Trump's barbs aimed at Germany's Merk...

Trump's barbs aimed at Germany's Merkel seen boosting her election pitch

Angela Merkel's advisers see a chance that Donald Trump's swipes against the chancellor could work in her favor as she seeks a fourth term as German leader. While Trump's approach is raising concern in the Berlin chancellery, the U.S. president-elect may inadvertently help her in the election this fall, according to two people with knowledge of Merkel's thinking.

